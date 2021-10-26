Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Riding with a child? Govt wants motorcyclists to slow down a bit. Speed limit here

Riding with a child? Govt wants motorcyclists to slow down a bit. Speed limit here

The ministry in a draft notification has also proposed that the driver shall ensure that the child pillion passenger must wear a crash helmet.
1 min read . 11:26 AM IST Edited By Ravi Prakash Kumar

Safety harness shall be used for attaching the child to the driver of the motorcycle.

To enhance the safety quotient for child passengers, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed that the speed of a motorcycle, with a child up to age 4 years being carried as a pillion, shall not be more than 40 kmph. 

Crash helmet

The ministry in a draft notification has also proposed that the driver shall ensure that the child pillion passenger, aged between 9 months and 4 years, must wear a crash helmet.

"The speed of the motorcycle with the child up to age 4 years being carried as a pillion, shall not be more than 40 kmph," according to the draft notification issued by the ministry.

Safety harness

The ministry further said that the driver of a motorcycle shall ensure that for children below four years, safety harness shall be used for attaching the child to the driver of the motorcycle.

A safety harness is a vest to be worn by the child, which shall be adjustable, with a pair of straps attached to the vest and forming shoulder loops to be worn by the driver.

"This way, the upper torso of the child is securely attached to the driver. A feature by which this is achieved is by attaching the straps to the back of the vest and crossing the straps over the vest so that two large crossing-over loops are formed that pass between the legs of the passenger," the ministry explained.

The MoRTH has also asked for objections and suggestions to these draft rules, if any. 

