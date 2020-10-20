Riding without helmet in Karnataka? Your driving could be suspended for 3 months

Riding a two-wheeler without wearing a helmet will now result in the suspension of driving licence for three months, the Karnataka transport department said. "As per new directives, helmets are mandatory for all two-wheeler riders who are over four years of age. State govt has imposed a three-month suspension of driving license along with a penalty in case of violation," mentioned state department of transport, Karnataka.

In a letter dated 16 October, the transport commissioners’ office directed the joint commissioners of all divisions to implement the new rule with “immediate effect". Along with the suspension, a fine will also be collected according to the Motor Vehicles Act from those who are riding without wearing helmet, the transport department mentioned.

The move came Supreme Court-appointed road safety committee had directed state government to impose a stricter rule to put a check on deaths and injuries caused due to road accidents. The committee held a meeting with the chief Secretary, government of Karnataka, and other departments earlier this month.

According to Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act wearing helmets is must for all two-wheeler users above the age of four years. It must be noted that pillion riders must wear helmets in Karnataka, according to Karnataka Motor Vehicle Rules.

In September last year, the state government had reduced the penalty for not wearing helmets from ₹1,000 to ₹500 following opposition from the public. Karnataka has 1.65 crore registered two-wheelers including 59.9 lakh in Bengaluru.

