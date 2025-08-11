Rift in Karnataka Congress over Rahul's ‘vote chori’ allegation. ‘Why did we remain silent’? asks Minister

Cracks have seemingly started appearing in Karnataka over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Vote Chori’ allegation against the Election Commission of India.

The state cooperation minister, KN Rajanna, has questioned the Congress party’s silence over the alleged voter list manipulation during the Congress government’s tenure.

Rajanna said the voter list used in the Lok Sabha polls was prepared when Congress was in power. “If irregularities occurred, then why was no one speaking up at the time? Why did we remain silent?” Rajanna asked reporters, openly challenging his party colleagues.

The minister’s remarks came amid a political row after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent ‘Vote Chori’ allegation that large-scale “vote theft” took place in the last Lok Sabha elections.

Rajanna, however, acknowledged that changes to the voter list were indeed made, which, he claimed, played a role in the Prime Minister assuming office.

“It is 100 per cent true that the election commission altered the voter list. In Mahadevapura, fraud definitely took place. But when the draft list was being prepared, was it not our responsibility to oversee it?” he said, according to Telangana today.

“These irregularities happened right before our eyes. Our silence back then is a matter of shame for all of us. We must admit this and be more vigilant in the future under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership,” he said.

Rajana’s remarks come amid over 300 MPs from 25 opposition parties in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha planning a protest march from Parliament to the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in Delhi on Monday.