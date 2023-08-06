‘Right place after a long time': Amit Shah to Ajit Pawar at Pune event

Union home minister Amit Shah Sunday shared the dais with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for the first time at an event in Pune. The home minister said the NCP leader is now at the "right place after a long time," the PTI reported.

"Ajit Dada (Pawar) has come for the first time after becoming the Deputy CM and I am sharing the stage with him, I want to tell him that after a long time, you are sitting at the right place," the ANI reported quoting the union home minister as saying.

"This was the right place but you took too long to come," Shah added.

The Union home minister was speaking after launching the digital portal of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS) office. Shah, who also holds the Cooperation portfolio, is in Pune as part of a two-day visit and was speaking at an event organised to launch the digital portal of the Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies office in Pune.

Ajit Pawar, the nephew of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar, along with eight NCP MLAs joined the ruling Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Eknath Shinde on July 2. Pawar was made deputy chief minister, while the other eight MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil, were sworn in as ministers.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were also present at the event.

The union home minister further talked about the entire functioning of CRCS and said, "The functioning of the entire CRCS will be digital, whether it is audit work, HR work, establishing co-operative offices anywhere in the country, this portal is a one-stop solution for everything. Through this over 1,500 co-operatives societies will get benefit from this online digital app," reported ANI.

The union cooperation minister further said 42% of cooperative societies are in Maharashtra and the state should take the highest benefit from it.