Right tax structure for online gaming industry can boost domestic cos: Report

The GST Council’s Group of Ministers are examining the levy on online gaming industry, which currently contributes more than Rs. 2,200 crore in taxes. One of the considerations by the panel is a levy of 28% GST on the complete contest entry amount including the prize pool, which can have an adverse effect on the industry.Levy of GST on the contest entry amount would increase the tax burden on the industry by 10 to 20 times. The industry currently pays GST at the rate of 18% on the platform fee or the Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) earned directly by the gaming operators.The report has also listed out the features that set online skill-based gaming apart from games of chance. It entails technology solutions that are provided by operators to enable user-interface as well as build a gaming ecosystem and act as facilitators. The fee charged is a fixed consideration and is not dependent on outcome. Its success is also dependent on the superior knowledge of the user and engagement with the game, making skill the predominant element.According to recent industry estimates, there are 500 gaming companies in the country, which have provided employment to thousands of people and have also seen an inflow of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) worth $2.7 billion. However, they are likely to be impacted by high taxations and would open doors for offshore operators.

