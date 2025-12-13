Does India need a ‘right to disconnect’ law for better work-life balance?
Summary
Indians have among the longest working hours worldwide but are also among the least productive. A ‘right to disconnect’ bill introduced in the Lok Sabha seeks to prevent burnout and improve productivity by empowering workers to ignore work-related calls or messages outside work hours.
Indians work some of the longest hours in a week globally. Unsurprisingly, therefore, Indian employees also report high levels of burnout. Yet our productivity is among the lowest worldwide even as digital connectivity has expanded work hours.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story