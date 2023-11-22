News
Right to repair: Can biz mend its wasteful ways?
Summary
- It is a framework that will give consumers the option to repair their products rather than discard them and buy new ones.
MUMBAI : The government wants to replace the ‘use-and-throw’ design philosophy of products with a ‘right to repair’ framework. Benefits are many. Mint explains the concept, its need and how this move may disrupt the way businesses operate.
