Right to repair: Can biz mend its wasteful ways?

What is ‘right to repair’?

It is a framework that will give consumers the option to repair their products rather than discard them and buy new ones. It will ensure the product can be repaired at a reasonable cost via third party service providers (even during the warranty period) rather than depending solely on original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) or their partners, who are often costlier. To enable this, the OEMs will have to mandatorily share their product details with consumers. The ministry of consumer affairs unveiled this idea in July 2022 and has set up a committee to prepare the framework.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}