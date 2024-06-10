Hearing a petition on June 10, the Allahabad High Court observed that an adult's right to solemnise their marriage or stay with the person of their choice is protected by the Constitution under Article 21.

The Allahabad High Court has on June 10 observed that an adult's right to solemnise their marriage or choose to live with the person of their choice is protected by the Constitution under Article 21, according to a Live Law report.

The significant observation came as the HC heard a plea challenging a magistrate order that directed the petitioner 1 (a woman) to live with her uncle after he objected to her marriage to petitioner 2 (her husband).

What Did The Court Say? In its observation, an Allahabad HC bench comprising Justices JJ Munir and Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal stated that "no one can restrain an adult from going anywhere that he/she likes, staying with a person of his/her choice, or solemnising marriage according to his/her will or wish as this is a right which flows from Article 21 of the Constitution."

The bench also called out the Judicial Magistrate for its order, Live Law added. It noted that the adult girl had, in her police statement, expressed fear of being killed if sent to her parent's/uncle's home, the report added. Despite this, the magistrate sent the 21-year-old to her uncle's home following his FIR against the husband.

The girl recorded her statement before the Judicial Magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

"Honour killing in such matters is not an unknown phenomenon, and it is very important to save human life from extinction on account of misguided emotions or notions of morality. No citizen can kill another for holding a different opinion, and it is the foremost duty of the State to preserve human life," the bench stated.

The Court also noted that after the girl alleged her uncle had threatened to kill her, the magistrate was "duty bound to get an FIR registered against the uncle, besides taking adequate measures to secure her safety."

The Court held the Siddharth Nagar Superintendent of Police and the Siddharth Nagar District Station House Officer "equally answerable" for not taking action and registering an FIR against the woman's uncle to ensure her safety.

The Court also noted that both petitioners are adults, and thus, any complaint by the uncle should not have led to criminal proceedings. It quashed the FIR for "uncontroversial allegations which did not make a case against the accused".

Further, concerned officers have been directed to ensure the girl is not harmed by her uncle or any other family member.

Case Background In her police statement, the woman petitioner said she married the man of her choice of her own free will in April 2024 under Muslim rites and produced a marriage certificate from the Telangana State Waqf Board, as per the Live Law report.

However, the woman's uncle objected to the marriage and filed an FIR against her husband under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code. The police arrested the husband and handed over the woman to her family based on this FIR.

When produced before the magistrate, the woman recorded her statement and expressed fear of being killed by her uncle and clarified that she had married of her own free will. The magistrate, however, sent her back to the uncle's home, and the petitioners thus moved the High Court.

