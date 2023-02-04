Right to travel a valuable fundamental right, says Delhi HC
- A single bench was headed by Justice Jasmeet Singh allowed the convict Nitya Nand Gautam to travel to Dubai for a period of one month to meet from 15 February to 15 March.
The Delhi High Court on 3 February has allowed a man who is convict in a case registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act to travel to Dubai and has said that the right to travel is a valuable fundamental right.
