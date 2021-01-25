Right to vote must be respected: President Ram Nath Kovind

The condition was similar in India before Independence. But after India earned its freedom, anyone of 21 years of age and above were allowed to vote which was later reduced to 18, he said. "We should always respect the valuable right to vote. The right to vote is not a simple right. People around the world have struggled a lot for this. Since Independence, our Constitution has given equal voting rights to all citizens without any discrimination on the basis of merit, religion, race, caste," Kovind said. The President said B R Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, considered the right to vote as paramount. "Therefore, it is responsibility of all of us, especially our youth, who get the right to vote for the first time, to exercise their franchise with utmost sincerity, and inspire others too to do so," he added.