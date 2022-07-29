Rights issuance of 2,500 Cr by PNB Housing to be finalized by December

PNB Housing Finance's net interest income for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022–23, which ended on June 30, 2022, dropped by 33 per cent year over year and 2 per cent quarter-over-quarter due to a decline in the corporate book, and operating expenses rose by 5 per cent year over year and decreased by 3 per cent quarter over quarter to INR 121 crore. Net Interest Margin was 2.4 per cent in Q1 FY23 as opposed to 3.2 per cent in Q1 FY22 and 2.3 per cent in Q4 FY22. Profit after Tax (PAT) declined by 3 per cent YoY and climbed by 39 per cent QoQ to INR 235 crore. Pursuant to the retail segment, the housing finance company's disbursements jumped by 96% YoY to INR 3,451 crore, while its retail loan asset climbed by 1.7% YoY and 1.1% QoQ to INR 50,295 crore.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}