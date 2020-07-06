Rights, QIPs to dominate capital markets in H2 2020; IPOs to see muted activity

Even as the covid-19 pandemic has hit businesses across the majority of the industries, Indian financial services businesses have been seen to be more proactive in tapping the markets to raise funds as compared to other sectors with the exception of Reliance Industries Ltd. Lenders such as HDFC Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, Mahindra Finance and Shriram Transport Finance Co Ltd have announced plans to raise funds, while others such as ICICI Bank Ltd are reportedly planning capital raising initiatives. Last month Kotak Mahindra Bank and JM Financial raised capital through their respective QIPs.