RIL, ACME, JSW among 7 bidders for 10 GWh ACC PLI
A total of 50 GWh capacity was to be allocated under the PLI scheme for advanced chemistry cell (ACC) battery storage’with an outlay of ₹18,100 crore.
New Delhi: Seven companies, including Reliance Industries (RIL), ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt Ltd, JSW Neo Energy Ltd and Waaree Energies, have placed their bids – in a second With tround – for manufacturing advanced chemistry cells (ACC) with a capacity of 10 gigawatt hours under the government’s production linked incentive scheme.