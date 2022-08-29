RIL AGM 2022: Jio to deploy latest version of 5G - 'Standalone 5G'2 min read . 02:44 PM IST
- Jio 5G will be the world’s largest and most advanced 5G network, Ambani said
During his speech at the 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), its Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani announced the next leap forward that Jio is creating in digital connectivity, especially in fixed broadband, Jio 5G.
“Jio 5G will be the world’s largest and most advanced 5G network. Jio will deploy the latest version of 5G, called Stand-Alone 5G, which has zero dependency on our 4G network," he said.
The three-fold advantage of Stand-Alone 5G architecture, largest and best mix of spectrum, and Carrier Aggregation means Jio 5G will be able to offer an unparalleled combination of coverage, capacity, quality, and affordability, he added.
“We have indigenously developed end-to-end 5G stack which is cloud native, software defined, digitally managed, with support for advanced features like Quantum Security. This is developed in-house by our 2,000+ young Jio engineers," Ambani said.
For pan-India 5G network, Reliance's telecom arm Jio is committed ₹2 lakh crore investment and has prepared the world’s fastest 5G rollout plan. By Diwali, Ambani said that Jio will launch Jio 5G across multiple key cities and by December 2023, the company will deliver 5G to every town of India.
Reliance Jio Infocomm has acquired spectrum in 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz bands in the recently-concluded 5G auctions conducted by the Department of Telecommunications, where the government received around ₹1.5 lakh worth of bids.
“Jio 5G gives ultra-high fiber-like speed over the air without any wires. We are calling it Jio Air Fiber. With JioAirFiber, it will be real easy to quickly connect your home or office to Gigabit-speed Internet," said Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio.
Billionaire India's top valued company Reliance Industries is conducting its 45th AGM on Monday via video conferencing for the third consecutive year.
Mukesh Ambani chairs and runs Reliance Industries, which has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom and retail. Almost 60% of Reliance’s revenue comes from oil-refining and petrochemicals, though, the conglomerate has been reducing its dependence on oil-refining by diversifying into retail, telecommunications and technology.
