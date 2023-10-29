RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani gets another death threat, emailer demands ₹200 crore this time
The death threat, received for a second day in a row, was issued from the same emailer who threatened to kill the industrialist in an email sent on October 27.
A day after receiving a death threat over email, demanding him to pay ₹20 crore, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on October 28 received another death threat from the same email account, reports said.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message