Business News/ News / India/  RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani gets another death threat, emailer demands 200 crore this time
RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani gets another death threat, emailer demands ₹200 crore this time

The death threat, received for a second day in a row, was issued from the same emailer who threatened to kill the industrialist in an email sent on October 27.

FILE PHOTO: Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
A day after receiving a death threat over email, demanding him to pay 20 crore, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on October 28 received another death threat from the same email account, reports said.

This time the emailer raised his demand from 20 crore to 200 crore, citing lack of response to the previous email.

"Another email came from the same email account in which it was written 'U have not responded to our email now the amount is 200 crore otherwise the death warrant is signed'," news agency ANI quoted the Mumbai Police as saying.

ALSO READ: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani gets death threat. Details here

In the email sent on October 27, Ambani was threatened to be shot down if he failed to pay 20 crore.

As per the police, it was written in the threatening email that "if you don't give us 20 crore rupees, we will kill you, we have the best shooters in India."

Based on the complaint of Ambani's security in-charge, the Gamdevi Police of Mumbai registered a case against an unknown person under sections 387 and 506 (2) of the IPC. Further investigation is underway.

This is not the first time Ambani and his family have received death threats.

In 2022, an unidentified person called up Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital and threatened to blow up the hospital in south Mumbai, police had said.

In August 2022, a jeweler was arrested after he allegedly called up the hospital and threatened to kill Ambani and his family members.

In February 2021, a sports utility vehicle laden with explosives was found near Ambani's south Mumbai residence 'Antilia'.

With agency inputs

 

 

Updated: 29 Oct 2023, 05:17 PM IST
