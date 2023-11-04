comScore
Mukesh Ambani gets another threat, warned of consequences for 'ignoring' previous emails: Mumbai Police
Mukesh Ambani gets another threat, warned of consequences for 'ignoring' previous emails: Mumbai Police

Mukesh Ambani received two threat emails once again between October 31 and November 1 by same sender

Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani has received two threat emails once again between October 31 and November 1, warning him of serious consequences for ignoring previous emails wherein the person (sender of the mail) had demanded 400 crore."

Notably, he is the same sender who sent two such emails on October 27 and demanded 200 crore from RIL chairman.

"Mukesh Ambani received two threat emails once again between October 31 and November 1, warning him of serious consequences for ignoring previous emails wherein the person (sender of the mail) had demanded 400 crore," news agency ANI reported.

(This is a breaking story. Kindly refresh page to read latest updates)

Updated: 04 Nov 2023, 11:08 AM IST
