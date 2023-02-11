RIL eyes UP green energy, 5G
- Elaborating on each of the group’s business arm’s investment plans, Ambani said that Reliance Jio will complete its rollout of 5G to cover all towns and villages in the state by December of 2023
Reliance Industries Ltd will invest ₹75,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh over the next four years to set up 10GW of renewable energy capacity and roll out 5G services, RIL chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said on Friday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×