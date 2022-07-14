RIL, ONGC shares see sharp spike on reports of govt considering to lower windfall tax2 min read . Updated: 14 Jul 2022, 02:07 PM IST
- The govt may consider reducing windfall tax as global oil prices decline
Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation of India (ONGC) witnessed a sharp spike in Thursday's afternoon deals on reports of the government considering to lower the recently implemented windfall tax. Both RIL and ONGC shares rose as much as 2% and 6% respectively on the BSE.