In a surprise move, the government on July 1 slapped export duties on petrol and ATF ( ₹6 per litre or USD 12 per barrel) and diesel ( ₹13 a lire or USD 26 a barrel) and imposed a windfall tax on domestic crude production ( ₹23,250 per tonne or USD 40 per bbl). At that time, the finance ministry stated that the taxes will be reviewed every fortnight.

