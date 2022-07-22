Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries missed analysts' estimates during the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) period. The company posted a 46.3% growth in consolidated net profit to ₹17,955 crore in Q1FY23 compared to a profit of ₹12,273 crore in the same quarter last year. Q1 PAT climbed 10.8% from ₹16,203 crore in the preceding quarter. The bottom-line figures are attributable to the owners of the company. Consolidated revenue from operations climbed to ₹223,113 crore up by 54.5% in the quarter under review, from ₹144,372 crore in Q1 last year, and recorded a single-digit growth of 5.3% from revenue of ₹211,887 crore in Q4FY22.

