RIL Q3 preview: Brokerages see an improvement in earnings2 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2023, 01:32 PM IST
- Sharekhan by BNP Paribas has named RIL, IGL, MGL and GSPL as its preferred picks in oil & gas segment
Indian market's big boy, Reliance Industries is scheduled to announce its third quarter results on January 20. The oil-to-retail conglomerate is expected to report operationally better results led by strength in GRMs, lower windfall tax impact, higher gas realization, steady telecom and retail performance.