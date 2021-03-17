Mumbai: Reliance Industries Limited on Wednesday said that the news on a proposal to make Reliance Industries Executive Director Nita Ambani a visiting professor at Banaras Hindu University is false.

Reliance Industries Limited spokesperson told ANI that the news is fake adding that "no proposal or invitation to make her visiting lecturer of BHU has been received" nor has it been extended to Nita Ambani from the university.

Several media houses had reported that students staged a demonstration at Banaras Hindu University on Tuesday opposing a proposal to make Nita Ambani a visiting professor.

"Administration hasn't issued a notice or given the appointment of a visiting professor to Nita Ambani, in any faculty/department/centre in the University," stated Banaras Hindu University.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

