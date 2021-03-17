RIL refutes reports of Nita Ambani joining BHU as faculty

Several media houses had reported that students staged a demonstration at Banaras Hindu University on Tuesday opposing a proposal to make Nita Ambani a visiting professor

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Limited on Wednesday said that the news on a proposal to make Reliance Industries Executive Director Nita Ambani a visiting professor at Banaras Hindu University is false.

Several media houses had reported that students staged a demonstration at Banaras Hindu University on Tuesday opposing a proposal to make Nita Ambani a visiting professor.

"Administration hasn't issued a notice or given the appointment of a visiting professor to Nita Ambani, in any faculty/department/centre in the University," stated Banaras Hindu University.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

