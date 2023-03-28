RIL, ReNew, 9 others secure solar PLI sops

Commenting on the development, power minister R.K. Singh said that India is well on its way to climbing up the value chain in the production of the high technology solar PV modules and this capacity addition is a major step towards making India self-sufficient in the solar manufacturing sector. “The PLI scheme has proved to be a watershed event in India’s renewable landscape resulting in around 48GW domestic module manufacturing capacity within the next three years. The scheme has boosted government’s efforts to reduce not only the impact of global supply chain shocks but also our import dependence adhering to the prime minister’s vision of an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’," said Singh, who also holds the portfolio of new and renewable energy ministry.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}