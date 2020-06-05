RIL's Jio Platforms gets one more investor, Mubadala to buy 1.85% for Rs9,094 cr

NEW DELHI: Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company will buy 1.85% stake in Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms for ₹9,093.60 crore, the Reliance Industries Ltd subsidiary said in a release on Friday. The latest transaction gives Jio Platforms an equity valuation of Rs4.91 trillion and an enterprise value of Rs5.16 trillion, the same pricing at which private equity giant KKR bought a 2.32% stake in Jio, the last deal, declared on 22 May.