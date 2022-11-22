RIL's Mukesh Ambani praises Tata Group's N Chandrasekaran, calls him ‘inspiration’1 min read . 09:06 PM IST
- He said through his vision, conviction N Chandrasekar scripted Tata Group's spectacular growth in recent years.
Tata Group chairperson N Chandrasekaran is a true inspiration to the business community and youth of the country said Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani said on Tuesday.
Mukesh Ambani while addressing students virtually during the 10th Convocation of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU), Gandhinagar said that Tata Group chairperson N Chandrasekarn through his vision, conviction he scripted Tata Group’s spectacular growth in recent years.
"I am particularly inspired by the gigantic steps the group has taken in the field of renewable energy under his leadership. The steps reflect his faith in the ability of New Energy technologies to lead us to a better and brighter future," he said.
Tata Power would spend ₹75,000 crore in the next five years to expand the capacity of its renewable energy business.
An amount of ₹10,000 crore would be spent in 2022-23 (FY23) to take the total capital expenditure (capex) during the financial year to ₹14,000 crore, Chandrasekaran said at the company’s 103rd annual general meeting, which was held virtually.
"If India has to become a renewable energy powerhouse, it is possible through the combined will and initiatives of many leading business groups working with the ethos of a national coalition," he added.
Tata Motors Ltd has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary ‘TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd’ for undertaking urban mass mobility business under an own, operate and maintain model.
Tata Motors Ltd recently rolled out its 50,000th electric vehicle from its Pune facility, underscoring its position as India's biggest electric carmaker.
"Dear Chandrasekaran ji, we are truly honoured that you took the time out of your very busy schedule to encourage and inspire the graduating students of this pioneering university," said Mukesh Ambani.
