Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday announced that it has acquired stake in Strand Life Sciences for ₹393 crores. “Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Limited, has acquired 2,28,42,654 equity shares of Rs.10 each of Strand Life Sciences Private Limited (Strand) for a cash consideration of ₹393 crores only," it said in a filing.