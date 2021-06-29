RIL’s mega push in renewables will help create domestic supply chain for EVs

New Delhi: Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd’s announcement last week to invest in giga factories for advanced chemistry cell battery storage and hydrogen fuel cells is in line with the government's plan to engineer a smooth transition to electric mobility in the coming decade.

Indian policymakers are trying to ensure an efficient supply chain for electric vehicles that would contribute to both domestic as well as export demand.

Lithium cells and batteries form more than 40% of the total acquisition cost of any electric vehicle, and domestic manufacturing of these components will not only help in reducing costs in the long term but also reduce dependence on exports. Besides lithium-ion powered electric vehicles, India is also aiming to promote hydrogen fuel cell-powered vehicles which are considered a more environment-friendly option.

In the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic and border tussles with China, the union government has been pushing automakers to reduce their reliance on China and other countries for imports of critical auto parts like engines, transmission, infotainment and other semi-conductor-based parts.

Another area where it wants to be self-sustaining, is in the domain of electric mobility. With governments focusing on climate sustainability policies and transition to a carbon-neutral transport sector, a transition of electric mobility has become inevitable. Hence, the Indian government, besides formulating policies to incentivize sales of electric vehicles, is also planning to establish an efficient supply chain network for such zero-emission vehicles, which can cater to the domestic as well as export markets.

At present EV makers import components such as lithium-ion cells, electric motors and others from China. India is yet to develop a supply chain for such components.

To develop manufacturing hubs for these components a production-linked incentive scheme has also been launched with an outlay of ₹18000 crore and the Centre is trying to woo domestic companies in the energy sector to establish lithium-ion cell manufacturing plants in the coming decade.

Chairman Mukesh Ambani, at RIL's recently concluded annual general meeting, said the company will spend ₹60,000 crore on four so-called giga factories to produce solar cells, modules, hydrogen, fuel cells and a battery grid to store electricity on 5,000 acres of land at Jamnagar, Gujarat, home to the world’s biggest refining complex.

RIL will also spend ₹15,000 crore in developing a value chain, partnerships, and futuristic technologies, Ambani told shareholders at the company’s annual meeting

Mint on June 3 reported that Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Adani Group, Tata Chemicals, Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T), and a joint venture (JV) led by Japan’s Suzuki Motor Corp. are among companies that have shown interest in building lithium-ion cell manufacturing plants in India.

Besides Reliance, other companies like Tata Chemicals Ltd and Amara Raja Batteries Ltd also announced their intention of investing in lithium cell manufacturing capacities and electric vehicle charging devices.

“The PLI incentive, coupled with expected decline in lithium prices, would lower the cost of lithium cells to below USD70/Kwh within the next 4–5 years. This would drive a substantial reduction in the cost of batteries, which would prove critical in driving electrification," said analysts of Motilal Oswal in a report.

They further added that while the interest in PLI for ACC batteries is expected to be high, the gradual electrification of autos may pose a risk for potential bidders from the demand perspective. In this context, a global player with tie-ups with OEMs and the capability to export would be better positioned to benefit from this scheme.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.