Ring lights set alight creator economy amid pandemic gloom

Almost every creator has a story behind their first ring light. Naveen Singh (@bihariladka) was in 10th grade when he got his first ring light in March 2019. “I was studying in Kota at the time. My elder brother called to tell me he had ordered it from Mumbai, and it’ll reach me soon," recalls Singh, a creator famous for his humorous and a slice of life posts with 1.3 million followers on Instagram. It took 15 days for the ring light, then priced at ₹7,000, to reach him. “It was damaged in transit," adds Singh, who was recently named one of the “25 under 25 Instagrammers of India" by Instagram. “Yet, I continue to use the same ring light for all my videos and carry it with me wherever I go," he says.

