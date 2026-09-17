Centre steps up land monetisation with RINL’s 459-plot auction, three-city roadshow

New Delhi: To push towards its land monetisation target, the National Land Monetization Corporation (NLMC) will host a series of investor meets to attract potential bidders for the e-auction of 459 land parcels owned by Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

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NLMC said in a statement on Thursday that the meetings will take place next week across Visakhapatnam (23 September), Vijayawada (24 September), and Hyderabad (25 September).

The initiative comes amid the Centre’s push to accelerate the monetisation of surplus land and other non-core assets of central public sector enterprises (CPSEs). The government has set a target of ₹80,000 crore in disinvestment and asset monetisation receipts for FY27, making land monetisation an important component of its broader strategy to unlock value from government-owned assets.

Mint reported on 20 May that the Centre introduced a new framework to streamline the transfer and monetization of public land assets under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) 2.0, addressing surplus land ownership and procedural delays. The framework aims to unlock public land assets under the second phase of the ₹16.7 trillion NMP 2.0. So far, the Centre has generated ₹6,366.93 crore in receipts from land monetisation.

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Auction details and key dates NLMC said in its statement that the RINL auction will cover 459 plots spread across 93,572.21 square yards in HB Colony, Maddilapalem, and Auto Nagar, Gajuwaka, in Visakhapatnam. Individual plots range from about 128.94 square yards to 2,728 square yards. The bulk of the portfolio comprises 456 residential plots in HB Colony, spread across 87,949.77 square yards. The remaining three plots in Auto Nagar, Gajuwaka, cover 5,622.44 square yards.

The investor meets are aimed at giving prospective investors, developers and other eligible participants information on the land portfolio, reserve prices, eligibility criteria, registration requirements and bidding process. They will also give potential bidders an opportunity to seek clarifications from stakeholders involved in the auction.

The properties are located in established residential, commercial and industrial areas of Visakhapatnam and will be offered through a competitive e-auction. NLMC said that the land assets have clear and encumbrance-free government titles, subject to the terms and conditions of the auction. The e-auction will be conducted in two sessions through the RailTel E-Nivida e-procurement platform, it said.

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The first auction, covering 243 plots, will be held on 12 October, and the last date for registration and submission of the earnest money deposit (EMD) is 8 October. The second auction, comprising 216 plots, will take place on 16 October, with registration and EMD submission closing on 14 October.

The EMD has been fixed at ₹2 lakh per plot. Prospective bidders will have to complete registration and KYC formalities and make the EMD payment within the prescribed timelines.

The auction also illustrates the role envisaged for NLMC in the government’s asset-monetisation strategy. The corporation, a 100% government-owned company under the administrative control of the department of public enterprises, ministry of finance, was established to facilitate the monetisation of surplus land and other non-core assets held by CPSEs and other government agencies.

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About the Author Dhirendra Kumar Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sector...Read More ✕ Dhirendra Kumar Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.



Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.



Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.

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