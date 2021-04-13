Ripple effects of the warehousing boom

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI :
Every day, Shiv Kumar sets out to work on his new Hero Splendor from Patherheri village in Haryana’s Gurugram district toward Tauru Road—a long stretch just off the National Highway 48. Over the last few years, the road—surrounded by fields of wheat, jowar, bajra and mustard—has slowly metamorphosed into a warehousing hub, thanks to the e-tailing boom.
Kumar saved up over the last three years to buy the bike. Savings entered his vocabulary after he started working with Mahindra Logistics Ltd, a third-party logistics (3PL) provider. He is a “picker". He picks brown boxes from pallets stored inside the warehouse and loads them onto trucks for shipment. The job isn’t fancy, but it is a key position in the serpentine e-tail logistics chain. And it has changed Kumar’s life many times over.
