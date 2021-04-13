Subscribe
Ripple effects of the warehousing boom

Ripple effects of the warehousing boom

Premium
Developers are compelled to look outside the established hubs, where land costs would range between 2-2.5 crore an acre. Finding clean-titled land is also hard in or near major cities.
10 min read . 09:37 PM IST Madhurima Nandy, Goutam Das

  • The proliferation of these tech-savvy storage spaces is creating new opportunity. Who stands to benefit?
  • It is in small towns, where other opportunities aren’t easy to come by, that the impact on the labour market is the most significant. It also works out from a social mobility perspective.

BENGALURU/NEW DELHI : Every day, Shiv Kumar sets out to work on his new Hero Splendor from Patherheri village in Haryana’s Gurugram district toward Tauru Road—a long stretch just off the National Highway 48. Over the last few years, the road—surrounded by fields of wheat, jowar, bajra and mustard—has slowly metamorphosed into a warehousing hub, thanks to the e-tailing boom.

Kumar saved up over the last three years to buy the bike. Savings entered his vocabulary after he started working with Mahindra Logistics Ltd, a third-party logistics (3PL) provider. He is a “picker". He picks brown boxes from pallets stored inside the warehouse and loads them onto trucks for shipment. The job isn’t fancy, but it is a key position in the serpentine e-tail logistics chain. And it has changed Kumar’s life many times over.

