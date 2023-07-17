'Rise above bickering': Supreme Court asks Arvind Kejriwal, LG Saxena to 'sit together' on key appointment1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 02:52 PM IST
The observation by the Supreme Court comes as Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and LG VK Saxena disagree on the appointment of chairperson of the DERC
Supreme Court asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to sit together and make a decision on the appointment of Chairperson of DERC (Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission). The apex court asked them to rise above bickering and take decisions for the benefit of people. The observations comes as Delhi Government and Centre are locking horns over the control of services in the national capital.
