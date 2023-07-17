Supreme Court asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to sit together and make a decision on the appointment of Chairperson of DERC (Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission). The apex court asked them to rise above bickering and take decisions for the benefit of people. The observations comes as Delhi Government and Centre are locking horns over the control of services in the national capital.

Justice (retd) Umesh Kumar a former judge of Allahabad High Court was appointed as the chairman of DERC by the Lieutenant Governor, but the Delhi government called it 'unconstitutional.'

Delhi government challenged the appointment in court and didn't send its minister to complete the oath of the DERC chairman. The power minister Atishi alleged that the Centre has made such an appointment to stop the supply to free electricity to the people of Delhi and ruin the electricity sector.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi who appeared for the Delhi government told the court that the Centre is yet to file its response. The court will hear the case on next Thursday.

Centre vs Delhi Government

The order comes amid the Delhi government's challenge to the Centre's ordinance which takes away the control of services from the government of Union Territory. The apex court gave two weeks to the Centre and the LG to file a comprehensive response defending the validity of the ordinance.

The ordinance aims to establish a National Capital Civil Service Authority to handle the relocation and disciplinary actions concerning Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre. Prior to the Supreme Court's ruling on May 11, the Lieutenant Governor held exclusive executive authority over the transfers and appointments of all officers in the Delhi government.

Arvind Kejriwal is trying his best to accumulate political support against the ordinance with Congress also agreeing to vote against it in Rajya Sabha. Congress' move is seen in the larger Opposition unity as after the Patna Opposition meeting, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was not happy with Congress' position on the ordinance.