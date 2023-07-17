Supreme Court asked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to sit together and make a decision on the appointment of Chairperson of DERC (Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission). The apex court asked them to rise above bickering and take decisions for the benefit of people. The observations comes as Delhi Government and Centre are locking horns over the control of services in the national capital.

