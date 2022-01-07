Amid the Omicron surge, a Delhi-based doctor on Friday pointed out that the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases is a big challenge for healthcare workers, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Dr Suresh Kumar, MD LNJP Hospital, Delhi, said, From Dec 1 till now, we've received 410 air passengers. Of these,185 passengers tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid. All Omicron patients recovered without O2.

However, the rapid rise in cases is a big challenge for healthcare workers, he pointed out.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, Delhi is expected to add nearly 17,000 Covid cases on Friday with a positivity rate of around 17%. The city has been witnessing a massive surge in cases driven by the Omicron variant.

On Thursday, the national capital logged 15,097 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 8, and six deaths. While the Covid positivity rate stood at 15.34% yesterday. On Wednesday and Tuesday, 10,665 and 5,481 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 11.88% and 8.37% respectively, according to official figures.

Jain pointed out that because of the international flights, the national capital is the first to witness a surge in infections.

7-day home quarantine for all international flyers

Meanwhile, the Centre on Friday announced a seven-day mandatory home quarantine for all international arrivals in the country. All the international arrivals in the country will have to observe a seven-day mandatory home quarantine with effect from January 11 till further orders.

As per the order issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday, travellers from specified countries at risk will at first, submit a sample for the post-arrival COVID-19 test at the point of arrival (self-paid). Such travellers will be required to wait for their test results at the arrival airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight.

"If tested negative they will follow, home quarantine for seven days and shall undertake RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival in India. Travellers shall also be required to upload results of repeat RT-PCR test for COVID-19 done on eighth day on Air Suvidha portal. If negative, they will further self-monitor their health for next seven days. However, if such travellers are tested positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network," read the order copy.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.