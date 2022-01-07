‘Rise in cases is big challenge …’: Delhi doc amid Omicron spike

"If tested negative they will follow, home quarantine for seven days and shall undertake RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival in India. Travellers shall also be required to upload results of repeat RT-PCR test for COVID-19 done on eighth day on Air Suvidha portal. If negative, they will further self-monitor their health for next seven days. However, if such travellers are tested positive, their samples should be further sent for genomic testing at INSACOG laboratory network," read the order copy.