Rise in containment zones add to challenges of relaxing measures in Bengaluru

BENGALURU : An increase in the number of containment zones in Bengaluru is likely to add to the challenges of lifting lockdown restrictions in Karnataka's growth engine and capital.

There are 26 active containment zones out of the total 52 in the city due to a surge in cases being reported from Bengaluru.

On 22 May, there were 20 active containment zones and a surge in cases has added to the challenges of the state government and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city's civic body).

Over 50 new covid-19 cases were reported in Bengaluru in the last two days that takes the total number of cases to 357 in the city, of which 115 are active. But more worrying is that the most people testing positive are contacts and forces authorities to keep the area under containment as well as add new ones. Contact tracing is also difficult in Bengaluru due to overcrowded public spaces that adds to fears of the virus spreading within the community.

"The challenge is how to do contact tracing immediately and putting them in quarantine," B.H.Anil Kumar, the BBMP commissioner said.

He added that the city is sure to see a spike in cases post 1 June when there will be more people movement.

As the power centre of the state and software capital of the country,Bengaluru sees tens of thousands of visiting India's technology capital for business and other reasons.

But challenges with rising number of containment zones also includes the increase in biomedical waste and it's safe disposal. Though pollution control board and BBMP has said that it has systems in place to deal with bio waste from containment centres, it has to also deal with a rise of hazardous waste like masks and gloves from households and industrial spaces.

Most of these hazardous materials gets mixed up with regular garbage due to low compliance of segregation, lack of safe recycling and its disposal on roads adds to threat of the virus being active in public spaces.

The government has decided to reopen religious places, malls, hotels and public mobility services like metro and other activities in a phased manner starting 8 June.

Karnataka has no option but to reopen its capital inspite of the rise in cases as its entire economy is centered around Bengaluru.

