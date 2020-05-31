Rise in containment zones add to challenges of relaxing measures in Bengaluru

Over 50 new covid-19 cases were reported in Bengaluru in the last two days that takes the total number of cases to 357 in the city, of which 115 are active. But more worrying is that the most people testing positive are contacts and forces authorities to keep the area under containment as well as add new ones. Contact tracing is also difficult in Bengaluru due to overcrowded public spaces that adds to fears of the virus spreading within the community.