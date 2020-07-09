Rise in containment zones adds to challenges in Bengaluru’s covid battle

BENGALURU: Containment zones in Bengaluru have risen to 3,181 on 8 July from 20 on 22 May, compounding challenges for the Karnataka government in tackling the covid-19 outbreak.

The spike in cases has raised questions over the claims of the Karnataka government that it had fared better than its counterparts across the country and globally in fighting the pandemic.

In an earlier classification of containment zones that were entire wards or localities, delivery personnel, police, health and civic workers were given full protective gear to enter these spaces which isn't the case anymore.

Under the new guidelines, an independent house, apartment or shop can be loosely barricaded with a small poster demarcating it as a containment zone. This puts frontline workers at the risk of contracting the infection. Even asymptomatic covid-19 positive persons can be under home isolation now, according to the new guidelines.

The impact has been felt in the vicinity where commercial establishments in the locality have either shut shop on their own or been forced to do so by government authorities, going against the idea of keeping businesses open and helping revive the state economy.

The surge in cases in Bengaluru has forced the suspension of hospitality services like resorts and homestays in tourism-dependent districts like Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu to take measures to restrict people from the IT city from flocking to these places and spreading the infection.

“In some districts, we are losing grip of the situation and the respective DCs (deputy commissioners) are taking these decisions," chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa said on Thursday.

Senior government officials said Bengaluru “lost the plot" mid-way while several others, including ministers, believe that the situation is well under control and are yet to acknowledge the very real possibility of a full-blown community transmission.

Officials said 3,181 containment zones in an area over 800 square kilometers is not that worrying when compared to other cities of the same size.

Similar strategies for containment zone are being followed in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities but Bengaluru’s recent switch to this model takes away the edge that helped keep its case count lower than most other metros.

The city’s civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is yet to provide full protective gear to its workers that puts the latter at risk. Biomedical wastes like masks, gloves and other items are being disposed off with regular waste. A senior BBMP official said it is up to the contractor to provide the protective gear.

Randeep D, special commissioner (solid waste management) of the BBMP said that the locations of these containment zones have been shared with zonal heads. “So when they (civic workers) go and collect the waste, they are well aware of which area is a containment zone," he said.

