Ahead of the festive season, the Union Health Ministry warned people against lowering the guard against coronavirus. Last week, the ministry said people should celebrate festivals at home, follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated as and when their turn comes.

Amid the fear of the third wave that has already hit the other nations, the govt has stated that mass gatherings have to be discouraged during the festival season.

“I don't think it should be any surprise that India is seeing an increase in the number of cases of COVID 19 now. We are just following the global trend which has been true in countries that are a few months ahead of us in the pandemic," Dr Sonam Solanki, Consultant Pulmonologist and Bronchoscopist, Masina Hospital, Mumbai said.

The financial capital has reported over 28 per cent of the total COVID-19 cases it had recorded in the entire month of August in the first six days of this month, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, news agency PTI reported.

“As public spaces like malls, restaurants and mass gatherings open up we will be going to see an increase in numbers eventually more ahead. While it is the governing body's responsibility to ensure smooth and aggressive vaccination for the remaining citizen. it would be the responsibility of the citizens to ensure they are still careful with COVID friendly protocols as well," Dr Sonam said.

She further added that isolation at the right time can help in curbing the numbers and the third wave need not be a crisis situation

“An increase in numbers does not mean an increased in hospitalization and death. If we isolate at the right time and make sure we do not carry this to others, numbers can still be curbed and the third wave need not be a crisis situation," she said.

Earlier, Head of Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Samiran Panda, said that the states which did not face an intense second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic are now with the increasing trend of COVID-19 cases, showing early signs of the third wave.

"Several states began imposing COVID-19 restrictions and increased vaccinations, learning from Delhi and Maharashtra. Due to this, the second wave in several states was not as intense, leaving scope for a third wave. Therefore, the increasing number of COVID-19 infections in some states presently is indicating the third wave," Dr Samiran Panda said in an interview with news agency ANI.

On Monday, India reported 38,948 new coronavirus cases taking the total tally to 3,30,27,621, while the death toll climbed to 4,40,752 with 219 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry. There are 4,04,874 active cases in the country.

