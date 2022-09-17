Puducherry Health Department has recommended to the government to close schools to prevent spread of the flu like fever among the children
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Puducherry government on Saturday announced that classes will also be closed for LKG and UKG in the wake of rise in flu-like illness among children. This development comes following the closure of schools for students studying from classes 1 to VIII after flu-like illness were reported among the children. The Health Department of Puducherry has opened dedicated clinics in all hospitals and primary health centres to treat children for flu like fever cases, according to news agency PTI report.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Puducherry government on Saturday announced that classes will also be closed for LKG and UKG in the wake of rise in flu-like illness among children. This development comes following the closure of schools for students studying from classes 1 to VIII after flu-like illness were reported among the children. The Health Department of Puducherry has opened dedicated clinics in all hospitals and primary health centres to treat children for flu like fever cases, according to news agency PTI report.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Health Department had told PTI on Friday that in view of the 'sharp rise' in number of children turning up for fever, cold and cough, the hospitals have intensified treatments, while private clinics across Puducherry were also receiving cases of influenza for some days now. The Health Department's recommendation to the government to close schools to prevent spread of the flu like fever has been conceded by the administration.
Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Health Department had told PTI on Friday that in view of the 'sharp rise' in number of children turning up for fever, cold and cough, the hospitals have intensified treatments, while private clinics across Puducherry were also receiving cases of influenza for some days now. The Health Department's recommendation to the government to close schools to prevent spread of the flu like fever has been conceded by the administration.
Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Home Minister A Namassivayam in-charge of Education have given their nod to the Education Directorate's decision taken in the wake of the Health Department's recommendation to declare holiday for LKG, UKG and also for classes I to VIII from Saturday till September 25, as per the report. Additionally, a spokesperson of the Education Department said that all government run schools and private institutions have shut the classes as a precautionary measure.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Home Minister A Namassivayam in-charge of Education have given their nod to the Education Directorate's decision taken in the wake of the Health Department's recommendation to declare holiday for LKG, UKG and also for classes I to VIII from Saturday till September 25, as per the report. Additionally, a spokesperson of the Education Department said that all government run schools and private institutions have shut the classes as a precautionary measure.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It is worth noting that the Joint Director of Education V G Sivagami issued the circular for government-run and private schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions yesterday. The decision of the Department of School Education was taken based on the recommendation of the Health Department to shut the schools.
It is worth noting that the Joint Director of Education V G Sivagami issued the circular for government-run and private schools in Puducherry and Karaikal regions yesterday. The decision of the Department of School Education was taken based on the recommendation of the Health Department to shut the schools.
"During the last 10 days, there have been at least 50 per cent spike in fever cases among children and their turnout at hospitals has also been on the rise," a spokesperson of the Health Department told PTI. The spokesperson had further notified on Friday that the government-run Rajiv Gandhi Women and Child Hospital has been receiving a large number of children with complaints of fever, cough and cold.
"During the last 10 days, there have been at least 50 per cent spike in fever cases among children and their turnout at hospitals has also been on the rise," a spokesperson of the Health Department told PTI. The spokesperson had further notified on Friday that the government-run Rajiv Gandhi Women and Child Hospital has been receiving a large number of children with complaints of fever, cough and cold.