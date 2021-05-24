Subscribe
Home >News >India >Rise in Mosquito-borne diseases to be problematic amid Covid pandemic, says HC

Rise in Mosquito-borne diseases to be problematic amid Covid pandemic, says HC

Every year, during and after monsoon, Delhi sees a surge in cases of chikungunya and dengue
1 min read . 04:17 PM IST Staff Writer

The Delhi High Court has expressed concern over the mosquito infestation in the national capital on Monday. The court said if no immediate actions are taken then the rise in vector-borne diseases could lead to more problems and complexities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Amid COVID-19 pandemic, rise in vector-borne diseases will lead to more problems and complexities,' the Delhi HC said on mosquito infestation in the capital.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jameet Singh said that the Delhi government and civic authorities have taken a back seat and they need to pull up their socks.

The court directed Delhi government, three MCDs, Delhi Cantonment and New Delhi Municipal Council to file their status reports on the steps already taken and to be undertaken on mosquito infestation. It listed the case for hearing before a bench headed by the Chief Justice on May 28.

Every year during and after monsoon one sees a surge in cases of chikungunya and dengue, the high court said.

