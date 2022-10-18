Rise in NRI investments promising indicator for real estate industry1 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2022, 10:14 AM IST
NRIs have mostly shown interest in luxury homes and holiday properties in India
NRIs have mostly shown interest in luxury homes and holiday properties in India
NRI investment in the real estate market has increased, which has expanded the consumer market pool for developers and encouraged them to level up their projects to meet global living standards. Anurag Goel, Director, Goel Ganga Developments said that corporate culture is evolving and expanding its origins. High-paying career opportunities are becoming more scalable, and the emergence of colleges and universities for multinational corporations is booming.