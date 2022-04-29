Rise in state-level subsidy a cause of worry: India Ratings

However, the appearance of Chhattisgarh, a relatively new state with limited fiscal capacity, in the top five states both in terms of the absolute subsidy and subsidy given as percentage of GSDP is a bit intriguing, the agency’s analysis said. The spurt in subsidy in Chhattisgarh took place in FY20 when it had jumped to ₹203.3 billion from ₹83.2 billion in FY19. One of the reasons for this abrupt jump was the rollout of Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana under which farmers were given input subsidy by directly transferring the requisite amount into their bank accounts. The other key areas of subsidy were food and civil supplies, free supply of power to agricultural pumps, agricultural loan waiver scheme etc.