Rishabh Pant accident: Big statements from Uttarakhand police, DDCA. Read here

Rishabh Pant met with a serious accident when his luxury car crashed into the road divider and caught fire after he dozed off at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The 25-year-old was alone in the car and suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg. His plan to surprise his mother ahead of the new year turned into a horrific accident.
Rishabh Pant met with a serious accident when his luxury car crashed into the road divider and caught fire after he dozed off at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The 25-year-old was alone in the car and suffered injuries on his back, forehead and leg. His plan to surprise his mother ahead of the new year turned into a horrific accident.
Director of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Shyam Sharma who met Pant on Saturday said he was trying to save his car from a pothole when the accident occurred.
Director of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Shyam Sharma who met Pant on Saturday said he was trying to save his car from a pothole when the accident occurred.
While speaking to news agency ANI, Sharma said that he is stable and recovering. He also said that Pant will remain at Max Hospital for now.
While speaking to news agency ANI, Sharma said that he is stable and recovering. He also said that Pant will remain at Max Hospital for now.
"He told me that he tried to save (his car) from a pothole (when the accident occurred)," Sharma told ANI.
"He told me that he tried to save (his car) from a pothole (when the accident occurred)," Sharma told ANI.
He said, "Rishabh Pant's condition is stable and recovering well. Our BCCI doctors are in touch with the doctors here. Jay Shah (BCCI secretary) is also monitoring it. As of now, he'll remain admitted here. He told me that he tried to save (his car) from a pothole (when the accident occurred)."
He said, "Rishabh Pant's condition is stable and recovering well. Our BCCI doctors are in touch with the doctors here. Jay Shah (BCCI secretary) is also monitoring it. As of now, he'll remain admitted here. He told me that he tried to save (his car) from a pothole (when the accident occurred)."
He also flagged concerns over visitors flocking to visit the Indian cricketer who is under treatment. "Those who are going to meet Pant should avoid, as there are chances of infection," he told ANI over the phone. This came after Actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher met Pant and his mother. "We met him & his mother. He is stable. Appeal to people to pray for him so that he gets well soon," they had told ANI.
He also flagged concerns over visitors flocking to visit the Indian cricketer who is under treatment. "Those who are going to meet Pant should avoid, as there are chances of infection," he told ANI over the phone. This came after Actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher met Pant and his mother. "We met him & his mother. He is stable. Appeal to people to pray for him so that he gets well soon," they had told ANI.
As per Singh, "There should be no VIP movement to meet Pant, and people visiting him should avoid it as there are chances of infection for Pant."
As per Singh, "There should be no VIP movement to meet Pant, and people visiting him should avoid it as there are chances of infection for Pant."
Earlier in the day, Sharma said that if needed the wicketkeeper-batter would be airlifted to Delhi for his plastic surgery. However, as per media reports Pant underwent a plastic surgery on his left eyebrow.
Earlier in the day, Sharma said that if needed the wicketkeeper-batter would be airlifted to Delhi for his plastic surgery. However, as per media reports Pant underwent a plastic surgery on his left eyebrow.
The Uttarakhand police too has made a big statement on the accident. As reported by Hindustan Times, the police said that the wicketkeeper was wasn’t speeding and was also not under the any influence.
The Uttarakhand police too has made a big statement on the accident. As reported by Hindustan Times, the police said that the wicketkeeper was wasn’t speeding and was also not under the any influence.
Haridwar senior superintendent of police, Ajai Singh said that eight to ten speed cameras from the UP border to the accident spot in Narsan were monitored and it was found that the cricketer did not cross the speed limit, as per HT report.
Haridwar senior superintendent of police, Ajai Singh said that eight to ten speed cameras from the UP border to the accident spot in Narsan were monitored and it was found that the cricketer did not cross the speed limit, as per HT report.
The CCTV footage of the accident which was surfacing online showed that car driven by the cricketer was seemingly at high speed. On this, Singh said that the car appeared to be at a high speed because it was tossed in the air after hitting the divider.
The CCTV footage of the accident which was surfacing online showed that car driven by the cricketer was seemingly at high speed. On this, Singh said that the car appeared to be at a high speed because it was tossed in the air after hitting the divider.
He also added that the technical team inspected the accident site but nothing suggested that there was overspeeding.
He also added that the technical team inspected the accident site but nothing suggested that there was overspeeding.
“If he would have been drunk, how could he drive 200 km from Delhi and not meet with any accident for such a long distance? The doctor who gave him first aid at the Roorkee hospital also stated he was completely normal. That’s why he was able to successfully pull himself out of the car. Anybody drunk would not have been able to get out of the car," the SSP told Hindustan Times.
“If he would have been drunk, how could he drive 200 km from Delhi and not meet with any accident for such a long distance? The doctor who gave him first aid at the Roorkee hospital also stated he was completely normal. That’s why he was able to successfully pull himself out of the car. Anybody drunk would not have been able to get out of the car," the SSP told Hindustan Times.
According to photographs from the site, the car was burnt badly and Pant was at the wheel when he met with the accident. Haridwar SP (Rural) Swapan Kishore said on Friday that Pant was admitted to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.
According to photographs from the site, the car was burnt badly and Pant was at the wheel when he met with the accident. Haridwar SP (Rural) Swapan Kishore said on Friday that Pant was admitted to the Max Hospital in Dehradun.
Meanwhile, the extent of Rishabh Pant's ligament tear, after his horrific car accident, is yet to be ascertained but if BCCI sources are to be believed, he is set to miss the upcoming four-Test series against Australia.
Meanwhile, the extent of Rishabh Pant's ligament tear, after his horrific car accident, is yet to be ascertained but if BCCI sources are to be believed, he is set to miss the upcoming four-Test series against Australia.
Pant's absence from competitive cricket could be a prolonged one and it will be premature to even zero in on a date at this point in time, and hence, one of the biggest challenges for the new selection committee will be to select the two keeper-batters for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Pant's absence from competitive cricket could be a prolonged one and it will be premature to even zero in on a date at this point in time, and hence, one of the biggest challenges for the new selection committee will be to select the two keeper-batters for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
The Indian Test wicketkeeper's slot is now suddenly up for grabs and it could be an interesting three-horse race between Pant's current understudy Kona Bharat, India A's second keeper Upendra Yadav and white-ball specialist, Ishan Kishan, when the Test series starts in Nagpur from February 9.
The Indian Test wicketkeeper's slot is now suddenly up for grabs and it could be an interesting three-horse race between Pant's current understudy Kona Bharat, India A's second keeper Upendra Yadav and white-ball specialist, Ishan Kishan, when the Test series starts in Nagpur from February 9.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.