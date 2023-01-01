Rishabh Pant accident: Big statements from Uttarakhand police, DDCA. Read here

He also flagged concerns over visitors flocking to visit the Indian cricketer who is under treatment. "Those who are going to meet Pant should avoid, as there are chances of infection," he told ANI over the phone. This came after Actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher met Pant and his mother. "We met him & his mother. He is stable. Appeal to people to pray for him so that he gets well soon," they had told ANI.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}