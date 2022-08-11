Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rishabh Pant named brand ambassador of Uttarakhand: CM Dhami

Rishabh Pant named brand ambassador of Uttarakhand: CM Dhami

Rishabh Pant named brand ambassador of Uttarakhand
11 Aug 2022

  • Rishabh Pant was born in Roorkee in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday named cricketer Rishabh Pant as the brand ambassador for the state. The star cricketer was born in Roorkee in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district.

While announcing the Pant's name as the brand ambassador, Dhami said his achievements in the world of cricket due to his strong willpower despite coming from a very ordinary background can be a source of inspiration for everyone.

“He has carved a niche for himself in the world of cricket. He has done both his state and the country proud. Honouring him as the brand ambassador will inspire young people in the field of sports to carve an identity of their own," Dhami said.

Meanwhile, the wicketkeeper-batter thanked the chief minister for conferring him with the honour and giving him an opportunity to serve the state.

