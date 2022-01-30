When Rishabh Pant and Neeraj Chopra met for the very first time for a photoshoot, the organisers were not sure what the environment of the set would be.

But minutes into the meeting, the two sports stars bonded like their relationship was older than them.

The photoshoot, organised by JSW Sports for the Hindustan Times, was the people present on the set saw was a “super-charged, high-speed BFF relationship in the making", as per their own account.

The two even lefts together for an unscheduled dinner to continue their conversation and the bystanders were left wondering, “Could they perhaps be called Neerabh now?"

And post the shoot and dinner, javelin thrower Chopra took to Twitter to express how the process got easier for him because Pant was by his side.

“Always easier when you have a friend with you to face the cameras! Great fun doing this with Rishabh bhai," wrote Chopra.

In turn, Pant commented: "You're already a pro, Neeraj! Good luck with training and hope to catch up soon."

The help and support that Pant provided to Chopra was witnessed by the organisers too, who said in an HT report that the former, being more tech-savvy, helped the latter, who is camera-shy, throughout the process.

Pant also called Chopra the “golden boy" and that he has “massive respect for Neeraj."

“He is India’s golden boy. I don’t have words to express my excitement for what he did at the Olympics," said the cricketer.

Chopra was not behind with his compliments and said: "Like me, Rishabh belongs to a regular family and had to travel long distances to follow his passion for cricket."

“His focus was always on his training, just like mine. It felt good to hear that he too had faced struggles and then achieved so much in his career."

Meanwhile, fans are going gaga over this new-found friendship.

