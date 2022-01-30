This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The help and support that Pant provided to Chopra was witnessed by the organisers too, who said in an HT report that the former, being more tech-savvy, helped the latter, who is camera-shy, throughout the process.
Pant also called Chopra the “golden boy" and that he has “massive respect for Neeraj."
“He is India’s golden boy. I don’t have words to express my excitement for what he did at the Olympics," said the cricketer.
Chopra was not behind with his compliments and said: "Like me, Rishabh belongs to a regular family and had to travel long distances to follow his passion for cricket."
“His focus was always on his training, just like mine. It felt good to hear that he too had faced struggles and then achieved so much in his career."
Meanwhile, fans are going gaga over this new-found friendship.
