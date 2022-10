Rishabh Pant went gaga with his admiration for Virat Kohli. Pant, eager to take on Pakistan in India’s T20 World Cup encounter on October 23, hopes to bat along with King Kohli.

It helps to bat with someone like Kohli who has a lot of experience because he can explain how to approach the game and how to keep up the run-a-ball pressure, said Pant in an interview. It is good to bat alongside Kohli as usual because he can truly teach people how to handle circumstances, which can be helpful to the cricketer’s future cricket career.

Because of his quickfire 39-ball innings and 53-run partnership with the then-captain Virat Kohli, Pant still has happy memories of the match. He also remembers hitting Hasan Ali for two sixes in the same over with great affection. However, India do not have pleasant memories of the match as, to give Pakistan a convincing 10-wicket victory, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam successfully chased down India's score of 151/7 without losing any wickets.

Talking about the experience of playing arch-rivals Pakistan, Pant said: "It’s always special playing against Pakistan because there is a special hype around that match as always."

"There is so much emotion involved, not only for us, but the fans and everyone. It’s a different kind of feeling, a different kind of ambience when you go onto the field and when you take on the field, you see people cheering here and there," he added while saying that he would often get goosebumps while singing the national anthem ahead of such matches.

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match may not go as planned on October 23 because of the bad weather in Melbourne. The Australian Bureau of Meteorology's weather report forecasts an 80% chance of showers on Sunday in the Melbourne area, with showers most likely to occur in the evening.

(With PTI inputs)