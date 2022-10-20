Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Rishabh Pant recollects fond memories with Virat Kohli from India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match

Rishabh Pant recollects fond memories with Virat Kohli from India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match

2 min read . 10:47 AM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay
India's Virat Kohli, right, celebrates with batting partner Rishabh Pant after scoring a century during the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Afghanistan, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Rishabh Pant hopes to bat along with Virat Kohli in the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match on October 23.

Rishabh Pant went gaga with his admiration for Virat Kohli. Pant, eager to take on Pakistan in India’s T20 World Cup encounter on October 23, hopes to bat along with King Kohli.

Rishabh Pant went gaga with his admiration for Virat Kohli. Pant, eager to take on Pakistan in India’s T20 World Cup encounter on October 23, hopes to bat along with King Kohli.

It helps to bat with someone like Kohli who has a lot of experience because he can explain how to approach the game and how to keep up the run-a-ball pressure, said Pant in an interview. It is good to bat alongside Kohli as usual because he can truly teach people how to handle circumstances, which can be helpful to the cricketer’s future cricket career.

It helps to bat with someone like Kohli who has a lot of experience because he can explain how to approach the game and how to keep up the run-a-ball pressure, said Pant in an interview. It is good to bat alongside Kohli as usual because he can truly teach people how to handle circumstances, which can be helpful to the cricketer’s future cricket career.

Because of his quickfire 39-ball innings and 53-run partnership with the then-captain Virat Kohli, Pant still has happy memories of the match. He also remembers hitting Hasan Ali for two sixes in the same over with great affection. However, India do not have pleasant memories of the match as, to give Pakistan a convincing 10-wicket victory, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam successfully chased down India's score of 151/7 without losing any wickets.

Because of his quickfire 39-ball innings and 53-run partnership with the then-captain Virat Kohli, Pant still has happy memories of the match. He also remembers hitting Hasan Ali for two sixes in the same over with great affection. However, India do not have pleasant memories of the match as, to give Pakistan a convincing 10-wicket victory, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam successfully chased down India's score of 151/7 without losing any wickets.

Also Read: Who’ll win India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match? Maybe, rain!

Also Read: Who’ll win India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match? Maybe, rain!

Talking about the experience of playing arch-rivals Pakistan, Pant said: "It’s always special playing against Pakistan because there is a special hype around that match as always."

Talking about the experience of playing arch-rivals Pakistan, Pant said: "It’s always special playing against Pakistan because there is a special hype around that match as always."

"There is so much emotion involved, not only for us, but the fans and everyone. It’s a different kind of feeling, a different kind of ambience when you go onto the field and when you take on the field, you see people cheering here and there," he added while saying that he would often get goosebumps while singing the national anthem ahead of such matches.

"There is so much emotion involved, not only for us, but the fans and everyone. It’s a different kind of feeling, a different kind of ambience when you go onto the field and when you take on the field, you see people cheering here and there," he added while saying that he would often get goosebumps while singing the national anthem ahead of such matches.

Also Read: Pakistan’s defeat against India in 2007 T20 World Cup Final changed our batting style: Misbah ul Haq

Also Read: Pakistan’s defeat against India in 2007 T20 World Cup Final changed our batting style: Misbah ul Haq

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match may not go as planned on October 23 because of the bad weather in Melbourne. The Australian Bureau of Meteorology's weather report forecasts an 80% chance of showers on Sunday in the Melbourne area, with showers most likely to occur in the evening.

The India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match may not go as planned on October 23 because of the bad weather in Melbourne. The Australian Bureau of Meteorology's weather report forecasts an 80% chance of showers on Sunday in the Melbourne area, with showers most likely to occur in the evening.

(With PTI inputs)

(With PTI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP